FAA Reiterates Warning: High Alert Over Venezuelan Airspace

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has once again urged airlines to stay vigilant over Venezuelan airspace, repeating a warning initially issued on November 21 regarding worsening security conditions.

The advisory highlights potential threats that could endanger aircraft at all stages of flight, including overflight, landing, takeoff, and even while on the ground at airports. This notice was reissued on Tuesday without any changes.

The FAA's cautionary message coincides with the U.S. military's increased presence in the southern Caribbean, aligning with President Donald Trump's efforts to challenge Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's regime.

