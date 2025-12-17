Left Menu

FAA Reiterates Warning: High Alert Over Venezuelan Airspace

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has reiterated a warning to airlines about security risks when flying over Venezuela, urging caution due to potential threats at all flight stages. This advisory follows a U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, reflecting heightened tensions over Venezuelan leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 02:38 IST
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has once again urged airlines to stay vigilant over Venezuelan airspace, repeating a warning initially issued on November 21 regarding worsening security conditions.

The advisory highlights potential threats that could endanger aircraft at all stages of flight, including overflight, landing, takeoff, and even while on the ground at airports. This notice was reissued on Tuesday without any changes.

The FAA's cautionary message coincides with the U.S. military's increased presence in the southern Caribbean, aligning with President Donald Trump's efforts to challenge Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

