LMIL's Breakthrough at Viksit Bharat Investment Summit 2025

Lords Mark Industries Ltd. (LMIL) was awarded the 'Innovation in Diagnostic Devices' at the Viksit Bharat Investment Summit 2025 in London. The accolade acknowledges LMIL's innovative contributions in MedTech, positioning India as a global hub for medical device innovation. The summit highlighted potential trade opportunities worth billions between India, the UK, and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Lords Mark Industries Ltd. (LMIL) celebrated a milestone achievement by receiving the prestigious 'Innovation in Diagnostic Devices' Award at the Viksit Bharat Investment Summit 2025 in London. Organized by the Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF), the summit gathered influential leaders and entrepreneurs to bolster economic cooperation between India, the UK, and Europe.

The accolade was accepted by Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lord's Mark Microbiotech, a subsidiary of LMIL, highlighting the company's exceptional contributions to MedTech, diagnostics, and biochemistry. This recognition marks LMIL as the first Indian medical diagnostic company to earn this honour, emphasizing its role in advancing healthcare innovations on a global scale.

IEBF Founder Mr. Vijay Goel remarked on the summit's significance, citing potential trade prospects worth over £40 billion and €200 billion, focusing on the collaborative economic potential between India and its European counterparts. Dignitaries praised LMIL's pioneering efforts, predicting India as a burgeoning hub for MedTech innovation and production.

Latest News

