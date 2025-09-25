Delhi HC Weighs In on Nagarjuna's Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court announced on Thursday that it will issue an interim order on Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's request for protection of his personality and publicity rights. The case was presented to Justice Tejas Karia, who confirmed the forthcoming order.

During the hearing, the court recommended the identification and removal of URLs infringing Nagarjuna's rights. Recently, similar protections were granted to Bollywood actors Aishwarya Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Nagarjuna, highlighted concerns over unauthorized use of the actor's image on pornographic websites, merchandise sales, and various YouTube channels. The court will revisit the matter on January 23 to decide further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)