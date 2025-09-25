Left Menu

Delhi HC Weighs In on Nagarjuna's Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court is set to issue an interim order regarding Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's plea for safeguarding his personality and publicity rights amid alleged unauthorized use of his image on websites and merchandise. This follows similar actions by Bollywood's Bachchans and Karan Johar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:29 IST
Delhi HC Weighs In on Nagarjuna's Personality Rights
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court announced on Thursday that it will issue an interim order on Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's request for protection of his personality and publicity rights. The case was presented to Justice Tejas Karia, who confirmed the forthcoming order.

During the hearing, the court recommended the identification and removal of URLs infringing Nagarjuna's rights. Recently, similar protections were granted to Bollywood actors Aishwarya Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Nagarjuna, highlighted concerns over unauthorized use of the actor's image on pornographic websites, merchandise sales, and various YouTube channels. The court will revisit the matter on January 23 to decide further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

 India
2
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

 India
3
Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

 Global
4
TCI Unveils Giant Warehouse, Boosting Eastern India's Supply Chain

TCI Unveils Giant Warehouse, Boosting Eastern India's Supply Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025