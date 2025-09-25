Left Menu

Ticketmaster's Pledge to Transparency Amid Oasis Ticket Chaos

Britain's competition watchdog has secured commitments from Ticketmaster for clearer pricing information after complaints during the Oasis tour ticket sales. Thousands faced unexpected price hikes at checkout. Ticketmaster, with no admission of wrongdoing, commits to improved communication, confirming no algorithmic pricing was used during the sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:31 IST
Ticketmaster's Pledge to Transparency Amid Oasis Ticket Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's competition regulator has extracted commitments from Ticketmaster to improve price transparency, following consumer complaints over ticket sales for Oasis's summer reunion tour. The move comes after thousands of fans experienced sudden price surges while purchasing tickets.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the Competition and Markets Authority, stated that these changes will ensure enhanced pricing clarity and value-for-money information for fans. The CMA emphasized that further action would be taken if Ticketmaster does not meet these new commitments.

Ticketmaster, a subsidiary of Live Nation, accepted these terms without acknowledging any liability and clarified that its pricing was not influenced by changing demand. The company plans additional pricing transparency initiatives and challenges other industry players to maintain similar standards.

TRENDING

1
Second Intruder Arrested at R S Pura Border

Second Intruder Arrested at R S Pura Border

 India
2
India Bolsters Defense with Major LCA Contract

India Bolsters Defense with Major LCA Contract

 India
3
India's resilience stands out on back of macro-economic fundamentals amid increasing global uncertainties: FM Sitharaman in Pune.

India's resilience stands out on back of macro-economic fundamentals amid in...

 Global
4
Political Tensions Escalate in Kerala: Heady Words and Allegations

Political Tensions Escalate in Kerala: Heady Words and Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025