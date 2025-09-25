Ticketmaster's Pledge to Transparency Amid Oasis Ticket Chaos

The UK's competition regulator has extracted commitments from Ticketmaster to improve price transparency, following consumer complaints over ticket sales for Oasis's summer reunion tour. The move comes after thousands of fans experienced sudden price surges while purchasing tickets.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the Competition and Markets Authority, stated that these changes will ensure enhanced pricing clarity and value-for-money information for fans. The CMA emphasized that further action would be taken if Ticketmaster does not meet these new commitments.

Ticketmaster, a subsidiary of Live Nation, accepted these terms without acknowledging any liability and clarified that its pricing was not influenced by changing demand. The company plans additional pricing transparency initiatives and challenges other industry players to maintain similar standards.