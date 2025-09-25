Left Menu

A Unique Durga Puja Tradition: Two-Hand Idol Worship in Tripura

The Durgabari temple in Tripura's Ujjayanta Palace is known for its unique Durga idol, featuring only two hands. This tradition, initiated by Birchandra Manikya to honor Queen Sulakshna Devi, has persisted for 148 years. Offering meat and fish as prasad and a ceremonial gun salute are highlights of this annual celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:36 IST
A unique Durga Puja is held at the Durgabari temple, adjacent to the Ujjayanta Palace in Tripura. This celebration features a distinctive Durga idol with only two hands visible, as opposed to the traditional ten, marking a centuries-old tradition.

This tradition began 550 years ago under the reign of Birchandra Manikya, after Queen Sulakshna Devi fainted upon seeing a ten-handed deity. Notably, the puja includes offerings of meat and fish alongside fruits, reflecting a ritual that's over 148 years old.

In addition to unique offerings, the puja is marked by a gun salute from the Tripura State Rifles. Initiated by Krishna Kishore Manikya 600 years ago, this event continues to draw dignitaries and commoners alike, celebrating its 149th year at this historic location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

