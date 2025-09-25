Left Menu

Indian Beauty Entrepreneurs Transform Landscape with Bold Innovations

India's beauty industry is set for transformation as 13 innovative entrepreneurs present groundbreaking ideas at BEAUTY&amp;YOU India 2025. With a focus on diversity, sustainability, and technology, finalists will compete for $500,000 and strategic support. Notably, female leadership dominates, with a special Visionary Women's Award introduced this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's beauty industry is on the brink of innovation with the 13 groundbreaking finalists of the BEAUTY&YOU India 2025 program. Organized by Estée Lauder's New Incubation Ventures and Nykaa, the event seeks to shape the future of the sector by supporting home-grown talent.

This year's theme, Beauty Frontiers, underscores the industry's diverse landscape, with entries spanning Ayurvedic science, microbiome innovation, inclusive solutions, and sustainability. The finalists will present their ideas to a distinguished jury in Mumbai, marking a competitive event that emphasizes both creativity and technological advancement.

With over 80% of applicants being female-led, the program has introduced the Visionary Women's Award, celebrating women entrepreneurs. Winners will benefit from global mentorship, financial backing, and broad network access, paving the way for significant advancements in India's beauty ecosystem.

