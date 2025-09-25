Indian Beauty Entrepreneurs Transform Landscape with Bold Innovations

India's beauty industry is on the brink of innovation with the 13 groundbreaking finalists of the BEAUTY&YOU India 2025 program. Organized by Estée Lauder's New Incubation Ventures and Nykaa, the event seeks to shape the future of the sector by supporting home-grown talent.

This year's theme, Beauty Frontiers, underscores the industry's diverse landscape, with entries spanning Ayurvedic science, microbiome innovation, inclusive solutions, and sustainability. The finalists will present their ideas to a distinguished jury in Mumbai, marking a competitive event that emphasizes both creativity and technological advancement.

With over 80% of applicants being female-led, the program has introduced the Visionary Women's Award, celebrating women entrepreneurs. Winners will benefit from global mentorship, financial backing, and broad network access, paving the way for significant advancements in India's beauty ecosystem.