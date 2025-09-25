Left Menu

Hershey Triumphs in Reese's Halloween Candy Lawsuit

Hershey won a legal battle over accusations that its Halloween-themed Reese's candies mislead consumers by not matching the decorative claims on their labels. The lawsuit argued the design omissions disappointed buyers, but the court sided with Hershey, indicating it met label expectations.

Updated: 25-09-2025 15:34 IST
In the latest courtroom drama, Hershey has successfully defended itself against a lawsuit challenging the packaging of its Halloween-themed Reese's peanut butter candies. The suit claimed consumers felt misled because the candies lacked the decorative details shown on the packaging.

The legal battle took place in New York, where plaintiffs argued that the Halloween decorative elements depicted on the packaging were absent, thus defrauding consumers. However, the court ruled in favor of Hershey, asserting the candy giant had not deceived buyers.

This ruling marks a significant victory for Hershey as it continues to navigate the competitive and often litigious landscape of consumer marketing. The company's successful defense sets a precedent for how detailed packaging claims must be to withstand legal scrutiny.

