President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn in Vrindavan

President Droupadi Murmu made a notable visit to Mathura, starting her day at the Vrindavan Road railway station aboard the luxurious Maharaja Express. Greeted by Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary and Mayor Vinod Kumar Agarwal, Murmu embarked on a spiritual journey across the sacred sites of the city.

The President paid homage at Banke Bihari temple, planted a Parijaat sapling at Nidhivan and Sudama Kuti ashram, and was scheduled to perform traditional poojas at other respected religious locations in Mathura, as per her packed itinerary outlined by her office.

In preparation for her visit, the city saw heightened security measures, with over 4,000 personnel deployed. Key areas such as the 500-year-old Kubja Krishna temple prepared for a special 'Maha Aarti', while authorities imposed a strict no-fly zone and closely monitored social media activity.