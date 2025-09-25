Left Menu

President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn in Vrindavan

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a spiritual journey in Mathura, visiting sacred sites including Banke Bihari temple and Sudama Kuti ashram. Amid heightened security, she participated in religious rituals and planted a Parijaat sapling, culminating her stay with a special 'Maha Aarti' at Kubja Krishna temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:40 IST
President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn in Vrindavan
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu made a notable visit to Mathura, starting her day at the Vrindavan Road railway station aboard the luxurious Maharaja Express. Greeted by Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary and Mayor Vinod Kumar Agarwal, Murmu embarked on a spiritual journey across the sacred sites of the city.

The President paid homage at Banke Bihari temple, planted a Parijaat sapling at Nidhivan and Sudama Kuti ashram, and was scheduled to perform traditional poojas at other respected religious locations in Mathura, as per her packed itinerary outlined by her office.

In preparation for her visit, the city saw heightened security measures, with over 4,000 personnel deployed. Key areas such as the 500-year-old Kubja Krishna temple prepared for a special 'Maha Aarti', while authorities imposed a strict no-fly zone and closely monitored social media activity.

TRENDING

1
Russia Denies Involvement in Denmark Drone Incidents

Russia Denies Involvement in Denmark Drone Incidents

 Russia
2
Italian Flotilla Defies Drone Attacks to Aid Gaza

Italian Flotilla Defies Drone Attacks to Aid Gaza

 Italy
3
Paris court sentences former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to 5 years in prison in Libya campaign-financing trial, reports AP.

Paris court sentences former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to 5 years in ...

 Global
4
Poland's PM Warns Against Illusions on Trump's Ukraine Stance

Poland's PM Warns Against Illusions on Trump's Ukraine Stance

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025