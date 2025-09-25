Hamilton's Legacy: A Decade of Cultural Impact and Continuing Influence

'Hamilton' celebrates a milestone, marking a decade since it revolutionized Broadway and joined the billion-dollar club. The musical, centered on U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton, has become a cultural juggernaut, earning its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda a Pulitzer Prize and a streaming hit on Disney+.

Leslie Odom Jr., who originally played Aaron Burr, returns for a limited run. Reflecting on his decision, Odom shares how a decade away has reshaped his connection to the role and how 'Hamilton' still resonates today. His comeback coincides with deeper reflections on the nation's evolving cultural landscape.

The show's influence extends beyond its immediate success, having opened doors for diverse casting and storytelling. Odom emphasizes his efforts for profit-sharing for original performers, a legacy benefiting future productions. He also reflects on the enduring relevance of 'Hamilton's' themes, particularly amidst the current political climate.

