Assam Government Pushes for Transparent Probe into Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death

In a bid to ensure transparency, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the ongoing SIT investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death might be escalated to a CBI inquiry if deemed necessary. The directive aims to address any potential shortcomings in the current probe conducted by a 10-member team in Singapore.

Sarma emphasized the importance of refraining from spreading rumors on social media, which could hinder the investigation's progress. He affirmed that the SIT, led by CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, would meticulously examine the circumstances surrounding Garg's drowning accident, further asserting the government's commitment to uncovering the truth.

As part of the investigation, those accompanying Garg in Singapore, as well as festival organizers, will be questioned. Sarma urged the public to remain patient, citing the need for legal processes to be followed diligently. The CM also criticized certain individuals, including festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, highlighting prior conflicts during election campaigns and banning Mahanta from hosting government-supported events in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)