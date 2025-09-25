Left Menu

Assam Government Pushes for Transparent Probe into Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assures a thorough investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore. An SIT is examining the case, but a CBI probe might be considered if required. Rumors around the incident should be avoided to ensure justice. Organizers were also questioned by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:55 IST
Assam Government Pushes for Transparent Probe into Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure transparency, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the ongoing SIT investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death might be escalated to a CBI inquiry if deemed necessary. The directive aims to address any potential shortcomings in the current probe conducted by a 10-member team in Singapore.

Sarma emphasized the importance of refraining from spreading rumors on social media, which could hinder the investigation's progress. He affirmed that the SIT, led by CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, would meticulously examine the circumstances surrounding Garg's drowning accident, further asserting the government's commitment to uncovering the truth.

As part of the investigation, those accompanying Garg in Singapore, as well as festival organizers, will be questioned. Sarma urged the public to remain patient, citing the need for legal processes to be followed diligently. The CM also criticized certain individuals, including festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, highlighting prior conflicts during election campaigns and banning Mahanta from hosting government-supported events in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coach Jamil Calls for Harmony Between Clubs and National Team

Coach Jamil Calls for Harmony Between Clubs and National Team

 India
2
High Stakes in Madrid: Atletico's Must-Win Derby Against Real

High Stakes in Madrid: Atletico's Must-Win Derby Against Real

 Spain
3
BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra

BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra

 India
4
Premier League Drama: Mbeumo's Milestone & Liverpool's Unbeaten Battle

Premier League Drama: Mbeumo's Milestone & Liverpool's Unbeaten Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025