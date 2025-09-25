Left Menu

Aurora 3.0: Pioneering Product Leadership at XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur hosted Aurora 3.0, an annual product management conclave, themed around 'Designing What's Next: Product Leadership for a Changing World'. The event featured discussions on topics such as AI integration, resilience in volatile markets, and the importance of ethical innovations, attended by industry and academic leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:02 IST
Aurora 3.0: Pioneering Product Leadership at XLRI Jamshedpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur's XLRI, celebrated for its 75-year heritage in management education, recently hosted Aurora 3.0. This annual conclave focused on 'Designing What's Next: Product Leadership for a Changing World', covering the emergence of AI, resilient strategies amidst market shifts, and ethical innovations.

Keynote speeches underscored the vital role of strategic agility in modern product management, encouraging students to excel in problem-solving and stakeholder management. Noteworthy panel discussions explored AI's evolving role, strategies for market resilience, and the balance of profitability with ethical responsibility.

Concluding the conclave, the Prodzion Committee highlighted the event's impact, with XLRI emphasizing its dedication to nurturing future leaders devoted to innovation aligned with societal values.

TRENDING

1
Diksha Dagar: Redemption at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France

Diksha Dagar: Redemption at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France

 France
2
Italy Scales Down Naval Support for Gaza Aid Flotilla

Italy Scales Down Naval Support for Gaza Aid Flotilla

 Italy
3
Devastating Floods Ravage Maharashtra's Agricultural Heartland

Devastating Floods Ravage Maharashtra's Agricultural Heartland

 India
4
Judicial Quota Debate: Supreme Court’s Crucial Verdict on District Judge Appointments Nears

Judicial Quota Debate: Supreme Court’s Crucial Verdict on District Judge App...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025