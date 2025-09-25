Aurora 3.0: Pioneering Product Leadership at XLRI Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur's XLRI, celebrated for its 75-year heritage in management education, recently hosted Aurora 3.0. This annual conclave focused on 'Designing What's Next: Product Leadership for a Changing World', covering the emergence of AI, resilient strategies amidst market shifts, and ethical innovations.

Keynote speeches underscored the vital role of strategic agility in modern product management, encouraging students to excel in problem-solving and stakeholder management. Noteworthy panel discussions explored AI's evolving role, strategies for market resilience, and the balance of profitability with ethical responsibility.

Concluding the conclave, the Prodzion Committee highlighted the event's impact, with XLRI emphasizing its dedication to nurturing future leaders devoted to innovation aligned with societal values.