Elisha Cuthbert Joins Prime Video's 'Every Summer After'

Elisha Cuthbert is joining the cast of Prime Video's 'Every Summer After', adapted from Carley Fortune's bestselling novel. She'll play Sue Florek in the romantic story set around first loves in a lake town. The series continues Prime Video's trend of adapting popular novels into successful series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:23 IST
Hollywood star Elisha Cuthbert, famous for roles in 'The Girl Next Door' and 'The Ranch', is set to star in the forthcoming Prime Video series 'Every Summer After'. The series, adapted from a novel by Carley Fortune, will see Cuthbert portraying Sue Florek, the mother of Sam Florek, according to Variety.

The story unfolds over six years and one week in Barry's Bay, a classic lake town, presenting a romantic tale of first loves and the choices that shape lives. Cast members include Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, and Joseph Chiu, with Amy B. Harris as showrunner and executive producer.

This adaptation follows the success of Prime Video's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series, showing the platform's commitment to bringing popular novels to the screen. 'Every Summer After' was a New York Times bestseller, signaling its potential for screen success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

