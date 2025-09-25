Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Major Tragedy at Kolkata's Puja Pandal

A minor fire at the Chetla Agrani puja pandal in Kolkata was swiftly contained by the puja committee before substantial damage occurred. The incident, attributed to a technical fault due to rain-drenched decorations, resulted in the temporary closure of the pandal to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:06 IST
A minor fire incident at the Chetla Agrani puja pandal in South Kolkata prompted rapid intervention, ensuring minimal disruption. Fire brigade sources confirmed that the flames were controlled swiftly.

Even before two fire tenders could arrive, the vigilant puja committee members had successfully extinguished the fire, which broke out in the upper section of the pandal around 2:30 PM.

Organized by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, the popular puja was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 21. The fire, believed to be caused by a fault in illumination affected by heavy rains, led to the temporary closure of the venue to prioritize visitor safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

