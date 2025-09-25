Left Menu

Carla Bruni Stands by Sarkozy Amid Historic Jail Sentence

Carla Bruni, former model and singer-songwriter, supports her husband Nicolas Sarkozy, the ex-French President, following his five-year jail sentence for criminal conspiracy. Despite his legal woes, Sarkozy remains influential in French politics, with new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu seeking his counsel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:43 IST
Carla Bruni Stands by Sarkozy Amid Historic Jail Sentence

Carla Bruni, former top model and singer-songwriter, has expressed unwavering support for her husband, ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who has been sentenced to five years in prison on charges of criminal conspiracy connected to dealings with Libya.

In an Instagram post, Bruni, 57, declared "Love is the answer," with the hashtag "hate will not win," following a verdict that shocked many in France's political landscape. Sarkozy, who served as President from 2007 to 2012, will be the first former French president required to serve time behind bars.

Despite his conviction, Sarkozy remains a significant figure on the right of French politics. New Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who recently assumed office, has already sought counsel from the embattled former president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global
3
India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in food, agri sectors: PM Modi at World Food India summit.

India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in foo...

 Global
4
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and International Recognition

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and Inte...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025