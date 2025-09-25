Carla Bruni Stands by Sarkozy Amid Historic Jail Sentence

Carla Bruni, former top model and singer-songwriter, has expressed unwavering support for her husband, ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who has been sentenced to five years in prison on charges of criminal conspiracy connected to dealings with Libya.

In an Instagram post, Bruni, 57, declared "Love is the answer," with the hashtag "hate will not win," following a verdict that shocked many in France's political landscape. Sarkozy, who served as President from 2007 to 2012, will be the first former French president required to serve time behind bars.

Despite his conviction, Sarkozy remains a significant figure on the right of French politics. New Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who recently assumed office, has already sought counsel from the embattled former president.

