Farewell to a Legend: The Last Flight of India's Beloved MiG-21

In a poignant farewell to an iconic chapter of aviation history, Wing Commander Avinash Chikte (Retd) expressed his deep-seated emotions as the Indian Air Force retired the MiG-21, a legendary Soviet-origin fighter jet. The ceremony, held in Chandigarh, marked the end of an era for the aircraft that dominated the combat fleet for six decades.

Reflecting on his first encounter with the MiG-21 at the age of 21, Chikte described the aircraft as a 'magnificent flying machine.' Designed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau, the MiG-21 was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963. Over 870 of these jets were procured, playing crucial roles in the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as the Kargil conflict and Balakot airstrikes.

The MiG-21, often criticized for its safety record, is fondly remembered by its pilots. Despite being demanding and occasionally turbulent, the aircraft's agility and reliability created a bond between the pilot and machine. Recalling near-death experiences and triumphant moments, Chikte regarded the MiG-21 as a teacher, friend, and trusted companion throughout his aviation career.

