Controversial Effigy Ignites Debate Over Dussehra Traditions

In Indore, an unconventional Dussehra tradition this year involves burning an effigy of Surpanakha with images of women accused of murdering their husbands. This includes Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly plotted her husband's murder during their honeymoon. The initiative, led by the organization Paurush, aims to symbolize female misconduct.

The effigy, which boasts 11 heads, also features images of Muskan Rastogi from Meerut, accused alongside her lover of murdering her husband and concealing his dismembered body. Despite its controversial nature, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother supports the move, drawing parallels between Sonam and the mythological Surpanakha.

Paurush head Ashok Dashora stated that their goal is to spotlight the values of women involved in heinous acts. As Dussehra approaches, the event stirs dialogue on gender, crime, and cultural practices.

