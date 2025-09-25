Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Festive Revamp For Chandni Chowk

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta instructed urgent repairs and intensified cleaning for Chandni Chowk during a festive season inspection. Emphasizing continuous cleanliness, she engaged in voluntary cleaning efforts and inspected various infrastructure issues. Gupta also urged citizens and shopkeepers to uphold cleanliness as a social responsibility for a beautiful Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed immediate repairs and intensified cleaning operations in Chandni Chowk to ensure the historic market remains clean during the festive season.

After participating in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign, Gupta highlighted issues including broken grilles and cracked pavements, instructing officials to address them immediately.

Gupta appealed to both shopkeepers and residents, insisting cleanliness is a social duty that must be maintained consistently, pledging to inspect the area personally before Diwali.

