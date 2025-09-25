Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Festive Revamp For Chandni Chowk

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed immediate repairs and intensified cleaning operations in Chandni Chowk to ensure the historic market remains clean during the festive season.

After participating in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign, Gupta highlighted issues including broken grilles and cracked pavements, instructing officials to address them immediately.

Gupta appealed to both shopkeepers and residents, insisting cleanliness is a social duty that must be maintained consistently, pledging to inspect the area personally before Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)