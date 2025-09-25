Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Defense: Politics, Floods, and Bengali Pride

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized political adversaries for their response to recent floods in Kolkata. She emphasized her government's swift action and announced financial aid for families of victims. Banerjee also highlighted the cultural importance of Bengal and her commitment to preserving its legacy.

Updated: 25-09-2025 21:11 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Defense: Politics, Floods, and Bengali Pride
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vocally defended her administration on Thursday, condemning critics for politicizing the city's recent rain-induced floods, which resulted in 12 fatalities. Banerjee assured that her government acted promptly and would continue to support the families affected by the tragedy.

Speaking at the Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja inauguration, Banerjee addressed the severe rains and subsequent waterlogging that led to electrocution deaths across Kolkata. She criticized the lack of dredging efforts, which she attributes to the persistent flooding problems, and issued a warning about potential alternative measures.

Banerjee emphasized the historical and cultural significance of Bengal, attributing revolutionary movements and legislative milestones to the state. She vowed to safeguard the cultural legacy of Bengal and called upon authorities to assist victims' families with financial compensation. Banerjee's message was clear: to protect the dignity and heritage of the Bengali people against political slander.

(With inputs from agencies.)

