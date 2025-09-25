Tanya Mittal's 'Royal' Coffee Routine Leaves 'Bigg Boss 19' Housemates in Splits

'Bigg Boss 19' is abuzz with Tanya Mittal's flair for the dramatic, as her latest confession regarding her coffee-drinking routine has both housemates and viewers amused. Known as a spiritual influencer from Gwalior, Mittal continues to captivate with tales of her luxurious lifestyle.

During a candid moment with fellow contestant Neelam Giri, Mittal divulged her elaborate coffee ritual, which begins in Gwalior and culminates in a garden behind the Taj Mahal. The routine, she claims, is not complete without an iced coffee carried in a special icebox.

Mittal's penchant for opulence doesn't end there; she revealed that a biscuit from London is a requisite every two months to stave off tears. Her extravagant tales initially irked contestants but now serve as comedic relief. As 'Bigg Boss 19' advances to its fifth week, the dynamic within the house evolves with growing alliances and awaiting twists, like the potential return of evicted contestant Nehal Chudasama from a secret room.