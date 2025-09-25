Left Menu

Tanya Mittal's 'Royal' Coffee Routine Leaves 'Bigg Boss 19' Housemates in Splits

'Bigg Boss 19' continues to entertain with Tanya Mittal's extravagant stories. Her unique coffee routine, involving a trip from Gwalior to Agra, stirs both laughter and amazement among housemates. Her bold revelations of a lavish lifestyle have transitioned from mere irritations to light-hearted entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:32 IST
Tanya Mittal's 'Royal' Coffee Routine Leaves 'Bigg Boss 19' Housemates in Splits
Tanya Mittal (Photo/instagram/@tanyamittalofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Bigg Boss 19' is abuzz with Tanya Mittal's flair for the dramatic, as her latest confession regarding her coffee-drinking routine has both housemates and viewers amused. Known as a spiritual influencer from Gwalior, Mittal continues to captivate with tales of her luxurious lifestyle.

During a candid moment with fellow contestant Neelam Giri, Mittal divulged her elaborate coffee ritual, which begins in Gwalior and culminates in a garden behind the Taj Mahal. The routine, she claims, is not complete without an iced coffee carried in a special icebox.

Mittal's penchant for opulence doesn't end there; she revealed that a biscuit from London is a requisite every two months to stave off tears. Her extravagant tales initially irked contestants but now serve as comedic relief. As 'Bigg Boss 19' advances to its fifth week, the dynamic within the house evolves with growing alliances and awaiting twists, like the potential return of evicted contestant Nehal Chudasama from a secret room.

TRENDING

1
Revolut Sets Its Sights on India's Fintech Market

Revolut Sets Its Sights on India's Fintech Market

 United Kingdom
2
Trump's Unveiled Plans for Syria

Trump's Unveiled Plans for Syria

 United States
3
India Hosts World Para Athletics 2025: A Sporting Spectacle for Inclusion

India Hosts World Para Athletics 2025: A Sporting Spectacle for Inclusion

 India
4
High Court Suspends Arrest of Teacher over Citizenship Controversy

High Court Suspends Arrest of Teacher over Citizenship Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025