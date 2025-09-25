Ajey: A Cinematic Tribute to Yogi Adityanath's Inspiring Journey

A special screening of the biographical drama 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' took place in Delhi on Thursday evening. Based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the film draws inspiration from Shantanu Gupta's biography, depicting Adityanath's journey from spiritual leader to political stalwart.

Among those attending was BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who commended the film for capturing the essence of Adityanath's transformation. 'This story reveals how an individual transitions from being a spiritual yogi to a key figure for the state,' Poonawalla remarked.

Praising Adityanath's leadership, Poonawalla noted, 'Under his guidance and the direction of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh has evolved from a 'bimaru' condition to a model state over the past 7-8 years.' Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, 'Ajey' features Anant Joshi as the lead. The star-studded cast includes Dinesh Lal Yadav and Paresh Rawal, who expressed his genuine admiration for the film's intentions.