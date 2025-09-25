Left Menu

Ajey: A Cinematic Tribute to Yogi Adityanath's Inspiring Journey

A special screening of 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' in Delhi showcased the transformation of Yogi Adityanath from a spiritual leader to a political figure. The film, praised by BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla and actor Paresh Rawal, highlights his impact on Uttar Pradesh's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:41 IST
Ajey: A Cinematic Tribute to Yogi Adityanath's Inspiring Journey
Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special screening of the biographical drama 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' took place in Delhi on Thursday evening. Based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the film draws inspiration from Shantanu Gupta's biography, depicting Adityanath's journey from spiritual leader to political stalwart.

Among those attending was BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who commended the film for capturing the essence of Adityanath's transformation. 'This story reveals how an individual transitions from being a spiritual yogi to a key figure for the state,' Poonawalla remarked.

Praising Adityanath's leadership, Poonawalla noted, 'Under his guidance and the direction of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh has evolved from a 'bimaru' condition to a model state over the past 7-8 years.' Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, 'Ajey' features Anant Joshi as the lead. The star-studded cast includes Dinesh Lal Yadav and Paresh Rawal, who expressed his genuine admiration for the film's intentions.

TRENDING

1
Etihad Airways Unveils Premium A321 LR on Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Route

Etihad Airways Unveils Premium A321 LR on Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Route

 India
2
Amazon's $2.5 Billion Settlement: A Drop in the Bucket?

Amazon's $2.5 Billion Settlement: A Drop in the Bucket?

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Policies on MSMEs

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Policies on MSMEs

 India
4
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Amid Injury Drama at China Open

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Amid Injury Drama at China Open

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025