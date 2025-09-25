Left Menu

Vivek Gupta Takes Helm as President of Indian Newspaper Society

Vivek Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Sanmarg Group, has been elected as the new president of the Indian Newspaper Society. He is the first leader from eastern India to assume this role in 32 years. Gupta succeeds M V Shreyams Kumar and leads a new leadership team.

In a significant move for the Indian newspaper industry, Vivek Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Sanmarg Group, has been elected as the president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS). This prestigious appointment marks a historic moment as Gupta becomes the first president from eastern India in 32 years.

Gupta takes over from M V Shreyams Kumar of Mathrubhumi and will lead a revamped leadership team within the INS. The team includes Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat as deputy president, Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala as vice president, and Anant Nath of Grihshobhika serving as honorary treasurer.

In his address, outgoing president Kumar highlighted the resilience of the newspaper industry, especially in smaller cities. The Executive Committee for 2025-26 includes notable figures from major publications like The Indian Express and Dainik Jagran, ensuring diverse representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

