Strengthening Ties: Russian and Indian Leaders Focus on Agriculture & Trade
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers, and food processing. The visit is part of the preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in December.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev visited India to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties in agriculture, fertilizers, and food processing.
The meeting is a prelude to Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheduled visit to India in December for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his warm regards to President Putin, expressing eagerness to welcome him to India.
The discussions underscored the commitment of both nations to enhance cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.
