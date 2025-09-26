Left Menu

Emporio Armani's Emotional Tribute: A New Era Begins

Emporio Armani presented its first collection since the founder Giorgio Armani's death, receiving emotional applause. The 'Returns' collection features neutral tones and multicultural themes, reflecting a city-coming-home vibe. This season, collections also showcase innovative concepts as seen in Prada's 'body composition' designs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a poignant debut following the death of its founder, Emporio Armani unveiled its spring-summer collection at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday. The debut, named 'Returns', paid homage to Giorgio Armani's legacy. Models received long applause, with audiences visibly moved by the absence of the King himself.

Giorgio Armani, who passed away on September 4 at age 91, was involved in shaping this collection until his final days. The presentation, characterized by neutral tones and inspired by diverse cultures, symbolizes a reawakening to city life after a journey abroad, according to the fashion house.

Earlier that day, Prada presented 'Body Composition' by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. This collection featured an inventive approach to fashion fundamentals, blending uniform elements with evening wear, highlighting its distinct contrast in design philosophy.

