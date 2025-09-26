Amit Shah's Festive Kolkata Visit: Durga Puja Highlights

Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant entry into Kolkata on Thursday night, marking his presence for the revered Durga Puja festivities.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed by senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha and later proceeded to his accommodation in New Town, where he will spend the night.

His itinerary includes inaugurating the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja pandal and a visit to the iconic Kalighat Temple, with further plans to open another pandal at the EZCC in Salt Lake.

(With inputs from agencies.)