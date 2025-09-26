Left Menu

Amit Shah's Festive Kolkata Visit: Durga Puja Highlights

Home Minister Amit Shah visits Kolkata to participate in Durga Puja celebrations. He will inaugurate prominent pandals and visit the Kalighat Temple, showcasing BJP's cultural engagement in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:16 IST
Amit Shah's Festive Kolkata Visit: Durga Puja Highlights
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant entry into Kolkata on Thursday night, marking his presence for the revered Durga Puja festivities.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed by senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha and later proceeded to his accommodation in New Town, where he will spend the night.

His itinerary includes inaugurating the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja pandal and a visit to the iconic Kalighat Temple, with further plans to open another pandal at the EZCC in Salt Lake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

