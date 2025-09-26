Final Salute to the Legendary MiG-21: Closing a 62-Year Chapter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh marked the decommissioning of the MiG-21 at Chandigarh Air Force Station, emphasizing its symbolic role in cementing India-Russia relations and honoring its heroic legacy in Indian military aviation.

In operation since the 1960s, the MiG-21 has been a cornerstone of the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities. The venerable aircraft took its final flight on Friday, closing a significant chapter in military aviation history.

Highlighting its impact, Singh reflected on the MiG-21's pivotal roles in critical conflicts, including the 1971 war with Pakistan and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, acknowledging its decisive contributions to India's defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)