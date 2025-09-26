Left Menu

Final Salute to the Legendary MiG-21: Closing a 62-Year Chapter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commemorated the decommissioning of the MiG-21 at Chandigarh Air Force Station, highlighting its role in India-Russia relations and its historic contributions to Indian military aviation. The MiG-21, a vital part of India's airforce since the 1960s, ended its operational journey with a final sortie.

Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:25 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.


In operation since the 1960s, the MiG-21 has been a cornerstone of the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities. The venerable aircraft took its final flight on Friday, closing a significant chapter in military aviation history.

Highlighting its impact, Singh reflected on the MiG-21's pivotal roles in critical conflicts, including the 1971 war with Pakistan and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, acknowledging its decisive contributions to India's defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

