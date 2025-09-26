MiG-21's Last Flight: A Nostalgic Farewell to India's Aerial Warrior

The iconic MiG-21 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force took to the skies for the final time, marking their retirement after over six decades of service. Introduced in the 1960s, these Russian-origin jets formed the backbone of India's aerial prowess and have been pivotal in various military conflicts, including the 1971 war and the 1999 Kargil conflict.

At a grand decommissioning ceremony in Chandigarh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former IAF chiefs, and scores of veterans gathered to salute the legendary airframe. Singh lauded the MiG-21 not just as an aircraft but as a symbol of India-Russia ties and the country's confidence in military aviation.

The retirement ceremony featured a ceremonial flypast with the last MiG-21 squadron, accompanied by the IAF's elite display teams. The event was emotional for many, as Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew the final sortie, closing a significant chapter in India's military history.

