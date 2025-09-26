Left Menu

MiG-21's Last Flight: A Nostalgic Farewell to India's Aerial Warrior

The Indian Air Force bid farewell to its iconic MiG-21 fighter jets, marking the end of an era in military aviation. The last MiG-21s flew over Indian skies at a decommissioning ceremony in Chandigarh, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several veterans who shared fond memories of the aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:49 IST
MiG-21's Last Flight: A Nostalgic Farewell to India's Aerial Warrior
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic MiG-21 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force took to the skies for the final time, marking their retirement after over six decades of service. Introduced in the 1960s, these Russian-origin jets formed the backbone of India's aerial prowess and have been pivotal in various military conflicts, including the 1971 war and the 1999 Kargil conflict.

At a grand decommissioning ceremony in Chandigarh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former IAF chiefs, and scores of veterans gathered to salute the legendary airframe. Singh lauded the MiG-21 not just as an aircraft but as a symbol of India-Russia ties and the country's confidence in military aviation.

The retirement ceremony featured a ceremonial flypast with the last MiG-21 squadron, accompanied by the IAF's elite display teams. The event was emotional for many, as Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew the final sortie, closing a significant chapter in India's military history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nasrallah's Last Days: The Opening Salvo of a Devastating Conflict

Nasrallah's Last Days: The Opening Salvo of a Devastating Conflict

 Global
2
Ukraine's Resilience Thwarts Russia's Campaigns

Ukraine's Resilience Thwarts Russia's Campaigns

 Ukraine
3
Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to Peace in Middle East

Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to Peace in Middle East

 Turkey
4
Erdogan-Trump Meeting Yields 'Meaningful Progress' on Defense and Trade

Erdogan-Trump Meeting Yields 'Meaningful Progress' on Defense and Trade

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025