Empowering India's Future: Rekha Gupta Calls for Swadeshi and Hindi Embrace

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the need for students to embrace Hindi and adopt swadeshi practices to foster a developed India by 2047. She addressed these points during the annual day celebration at Delhi University's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

Gupta assured that the government will ensure sufficient funding for the college, promising that no educational activities would suffer due to financial constraints. She criticized previous administrations for not providing timely salaries to educators and highlighted the importance of pride in one's roots and cultural heritage.

Praising Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Gupta underscored his contributions to Indian society through the concept of Antyodaya, which Prime Minister Modi continues to follow. She called for embedding patriotism within academia and expressed hope for a prosperous future for the institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)