Left Menu

Kaziranga National Park Reopens: A Safari Adventure Ahead

Kaziranga National Park's western range has reopened for tourists just in time for Durga Puja festivities. Initially, only jeep safaris are permitted on a limited circuit. Celebrations included tributes to the late singer Zubeen Garg. The park, famed for its rich biodiversity, was closed since May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:25 IST
Kaziranga National Park Reopens: A Safari Adventure Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park in Assam welcomed back tourists on Friday, aligning with Durga Puja festivities. Initially, only jeep safaris are permitted on a limited 9-km stretch.

The park's reopening ceremony saw participation from prominent political figures, including Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who officiated the event. Tributes were also paid to Zubeen Garg, a beloved Assamese singer who recently passed away.

The central Kohora range is set to open in early October, with elephant safaris scheduled from November. This reopening aligns with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts to boost the celebration experience amidst the park's iconic wildlife, including one-horned rhinos, tigers, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

 India
2
Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families

Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families

 India
3
Rauf likely to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during game against India: Tournament sources.

Rauf likely to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during ...

 Global
4
China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025