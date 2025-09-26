Kaziranga National Park Reopens: A Safari Adventure Ahead

The Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park in Assam welcomed back tourists on Friday, aligning with Durga Puja festivities. Initially, only jeep safaris are permitted on a limited 9-km stretch.

The park's reopening ceremony saw participation from prominent political figures, including Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who officiated the event. Tributes were also paid to Zubeen Garg, a beloved Assamese singer who recently passed away.

The central Kohora range is set to open in early October, with elephant safaris scheduled from November. This reopening aligns with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts to boost the celebration experience amidst the park's iconic wildlife, including one-horned rhinos, tigers, and more.

