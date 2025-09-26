Left Menu

Mumbra's Youth Unite for Communal Harmony Amid Controversy

Hundreds of youth gathered peacefully in Mumbra, chanting for communal harmony amidst controversy over religious slogans. With no political ties, the demonstration promoted interfaith unity and was hailed as a testament to Mumbra's tradition. Organizers emphasized their commitment to peace amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:36 IST
Mumbra's Youth Unite for Communal Harmony Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a peaceful demonstration held in Mumbra, young people gathered to advocate for communal harmony, amidst a growing controversy. Protesters chanted 'I Love Mohammed' and 'I Love Mahadev' to emphasize religious inclusivity and unity.

The Friday gathering, which occurred after prayers outside the Jama Masjid, saw participation from hundreds of young locals. Organized without political influence, the event showcased Mumbra's spirit of interfaith brotherhood.

Arif Syed, one of the organizers, highlighted the need for peace against divisive efforts, while young leader Yash Chaudhary affirmed Mumbra's tradition of social integration. The demonstration underscored the youth's dedication to unity and equality amidst rising communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPSC Chairman to Host Nationwide Virtual Town Hall for Aspirants

UPSC Chairman to Host Nationwide Virtual Town Hall for Aspirants

 India
2
Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: A Standoff at the Zikim Crossing

Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: A Standoff at the Zikim Crossing

 Global
3
Jindal Steel's Massive Expansion in Odisha: A Leap Towards Global Competitiveness

Jindal Steel's Massive Expansion in Odisha: A Leap Towards Global Competitiv...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
In 'unprecedented operation,' Israeli army takes over mobile phones of Gaza residents to carry Netanyahu UN speech live, reports AP.

In 'unprecedented operation,' Israeli army takes over mobile phones of Gaza ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025