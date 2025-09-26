Mumbra's Youth Unite for Communal Harmony Amid Controversy

In a peaceful demonstration held in Mumbra, young people gathered to advocate for communal harmony, amidst a growing controversy. Protesters chanted 'I Love Mohammed' and 'I Love Mahadev' to emphasize religious inclusivity and unity.

The Friday gathering, which occurred after prayers outside the Jama Masjid, saw participation from hundreds of young locals. Organized without political influence, the event showcased Mumbra's spirit of interfaith brotherhood.

Arif Syed, one of the organizers, highlighted the need for peace against divisive efforts, while young leader Yash Chaudhary affirmed Mumbra's tradition of social integration. The demonstration underscored the youth's dedication to unity and equality amidst rising communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)