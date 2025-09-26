Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Alleged Desecration of 12th-Century Mahadev Temple

A demonstration by right-wing activists demands a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged desecration of a 12th-century Mahadev temple in Maharashtra's Jalna district. Police claim to have resolved the case with an arrest, but activists contest the findings as the local community faces unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a recent wave of unrest, right-wing activists staged a demonstration demanding a Special Investigation Team to investigate the alleged desecration of a historic Mahadev temple in Maharashtra's Jalna district. While local police assert they've solved the case, activists question the legitimacy of their findings.

The protest, named 'Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha', took place in Bhokardan following reports of the 12th-century temple's desecration. Authorities arrested local resident Nandkishor Suresh Wadgaonkar, citing CCTV evidence of his involvement due to personal grievances, but right-wing groups label it a 'shoddy' probe.

Incidents like the planting of meat at the temple have heightened tensions, leading some village families, especially from minority communities, to flee after allegedly inflammatory speeches. The Anwa Mahadev temple, from the Seuna period, retains significant cultural value, protected by state archaeological authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

