Durga Puja: Artful Politics Takes Center Stage in Kolkata

A captivating fusion of culture and commentary takes center stage in Kolkata this Durga Puja, as a local celebration draws inspiration from Satyajit Ray's 'Hirak Rajar Deshe'. The Sarvajanik Shree Shree Durga Puja Committee at Saraswati and Kalimata Mandir captures the imagination with a pandal centered around a modern reinterpretation of 'Hirak Rani'.

'Hirak Rani', a fictional dictator, mirrors contemporary political realities and elections' manipulation, told through the eyes of a queen wielding power with fear tactics. Biswajit Sarkar of the committee shared insights with ANI, emphasizing the depiction of political chaos, ministerial corruption, and public awareness manifest in their thematic narrative.

The pandal invites visitors into a politically charged fable, with a queen-centric idol draped in a 'hizab', brandishing a 'gun' and a 'bomb'. As the puja transcends religious roots, it becomes an artful commentary on society and politics. Durga Puja, thus, unfolds as a celebration of compassion and community underlining the festive spirit in Bengal.