Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandal Spotlights Modern Political Allegory

Kolkata's Durga Puja takes an artistic twist with the depiction of 'Hirak Rani', a fictional dictator reflecting modern political issues. This year's theme, inspired by Satyajit Ray, intertwines art with societal narratives, urging the public to introspect on election processes and societal events in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:27 IST
Kolkata pandal recasts Ray's fictional dictator (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Durga Puja in Kolkata has always transcended traditional rituals, evolving into a canvas for storytelling through art. This year, the festivities draw inspiration from Satyajit Ray's classic, 'Hirak Rajar Deshe', to shed light on contemporary issues through the lens of a fictional dictator, 'Hirak Rani'.

At the Saraswati and Kalimata Mandir, the Sarvajanik Shree Shree Durga Puja Committee has embraced this theme to portray a narrative of political intrigue. Secretary Biswajit Sarkar explained to ANI the pandal's message, highlighting the use of fear during elections. The depiction aims to empower the public with a discerning view on the electoral processes and the chaos sown by manipulative leaders.

The pandal, adorned with images of the queen wielding a gun and bomb, clad in a 'hizab', transforms into a modern parable. Drawing parallels with current events in Bengal, the organizers hope this stark portrayal resonates with visitors. The celebration underscores the broader cultural significance of Durga Puja, as a festival of compassion, humanity, and reflective art.

