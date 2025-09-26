Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandal Spotlights Modern Political Allegory

Durga Puja in Kolkata has always transcended traditional rituals, evolving into a canvas for storytelling through art. This year, the festivities draw inspiration from Satyajit Ray's classic, 'Hirak Rajar Deshe', to shed light on contemporary issues through the lens of a fictional dictator, 'Hirak Rani'.

At the Saraswati and Kalimata Mandir, the Sarvajanik Shree Shree Durga Puja Committee has embraced this theme to portray a narrative of political intrigue. Secretary Biswajit Sarkar explained to ANI the pandal's message, highlighting the use of fear during elections. The depiction aims to empower the public with a discerning view on the electoral processes and the chaos sown by manipulative leaders.

The pandal, adorned with images of the queen wielding a gun and bomb, clad in a 'hizab', transforms into a modern parable. Drawing parallels with current events in Bengal, the organizers hope this stark portrayal resonates with visitors. The celebration underscores the broader cultural significance of Durga Puja, as a festival of compassion, humanity, and reflective art.