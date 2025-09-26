Left Menu

Durga Puja Pandal Explores Modern Political Fable with 'Hirak Rani'

In Kolkata, Durga Puja embraces storytelling through art with a focus on 'Hirak Rani,' a fictional dictator reflecting contemporary issues. The theme portrays a queen manipulating elections with fear, symbolizing today's political climate. Visitors experience this narrative through a powerful visual representation at Saraswati and Kalimata Mandir.

26-09-2025
Kolkata pandal recasts Ray's fictional dictator (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Kolkata, the Durga Puja festival transcends ritualistic traditions by weaving artistic narratives, a tradition upheld once again this year.

The Sarvajanik Shree Shree Durga Puja Committee at Saraswati and Kalimata Mandir draws creative inspiration from Satyajit Ray's 'Hirak Rajar Deshe', centering on 'Hirak Rani,' a fictional, modern-day dictator. This character is crafted to mirror current global political dynamics, according to the committee's Secretary, Biswajit Sarkar.

'Hirak Rani' showcases a queen who wields fear through chaos-inducing tactics during elections. Visitors to the pandal encounter a powerful representation of the queen adorned with symbolic elements, urging the public to reflect on contemporary politics, thus contributing to the socio-cultural discourse inherent in Durga Puja celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

