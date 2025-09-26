Sohum Shah and Pen Studios Reignite the Magic with 'Tumbbad 2'

Actor Sohum Shah is teaming up with Pen Studios for the much-anticipated 'Tumbbad 2', a follow-up to the 2018 cult film. Initially, 'Tumbbad', directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, had an average box office run but later gained critical acclaim after its 2024 re-release.

Shah revealed that the script has been six years in the making, with pre-production completed last year. He emphasized the significance of Pen Studios' involvement, noting the studio's deep appreciation of the film's artistry, which reinforced his belief that 'Tumbbad' achieved its deserved recognition.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios hailed 'Tumbbad' as a masterpiece, expressing enthusiasm for the sequel. Gada stated that Pen Studios is excited to continue this collaboration to bring the gripping story of 'Tumbbad 2' to audiences, promising an elevated cinematic experience.

