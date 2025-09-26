Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor Announces New Animated Film 'Choti Stree'

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor announced the new animated film 'Choti Stree' based on her character in the 'Stree' franchise. The trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai attended by key figures from Maddock Films. The film will transition from animation to live-action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:18 IST
Shraddha Kapoor Announces New Animated Film 'Choti Stree'
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has officially announced 'Choti Stree', an upcoming animated film derived from her character in the renowned 'Stree' franchise. This project marks a fresh installment in Maddock Films' expanding horror-comedy universe.

The trailer was revealed during a launch event for 'Thamma', attended by notable personalities including Ayushmann Khurrana and Maddock's Dinesh Vijan, in Mumbai. Kapoor expressed enthusiasm about this innovative venture reaching audiences of all ages.

The creators, Amar Kaushik and Niran Bhatt, have designed 'Choti Stree' to integrate a pivotal scene leading into 'Stree 3', offering answers to lingering questions and further enriching the film series' narrative. 'Thamma', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is set for an October 21st release.

