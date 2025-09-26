Left Menu

Drew McIntyre Joins Star-Studded Highlander Reboot Cast

WWE star Drew McIntyre joins the cast of the Highlander reboot, directed by Chad Stahelski, alongside Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe. The film, based on the 1986 original, sees McIntyre play Angus MacLeod. Production begins 2026 after a delay due to Cavill's injury, with hopes for a series adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:22 IST
Drew Mcintyre (Photo/instagram/@dmcintyrewwe). Image Credit: ANI
WWE superstar Drew McIntyre is stepping into the Hollywood spotlight, having officially joined the star-studded cast of the anticipated Highlander reboot. Produced by Amazon and MGM Studios' United Artists, this action-packed revival will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Chad Stahelski. McIntyre is set to portray Angus MacLeod, the brother of Henry Cavill's character, Connor MacLeod, in a storyline that promises both action and drama.

The revamped film draws inspiration from the original 1986 cult classic, which chronicled the epic battles of immortal warriors throughout different eras. Fans of the franchise will remember the initial movie starring Christopher Lambert, which inspired a series of sequels and a successful 1990s TV adaptation. Although production faced an unexpected delay due to a training injury sustained by Cavill, filming is now slated to commence in early 2026, reigniting excitement for the saga.

This new Highlander venture is being spearheaded by producers Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, and Neal H. Moritz, among others. United Artists aims to capitalize on the longstanding cult appeal by securing rights to the original 1986 movie, with potential plans to develop a series. For McIntyre, the role is a significant leap from the wrestling arena, adding to his recent cinematic endeavors alongside Dave Bautista in The Killer's Game.

