The Legacy of Washington's Literary Doorman: Robert B. Barnett

Robert B. Barnett, a distinguished Washington attorney celebrated for his role as a literary representative for political giants including the Obamas and the Clintons, has died at the age of 79. Barnett's executive assistant, Ashley Duffy, confirmed his passing to The Associated Press, noting his death occurred on Thursday night, though further details remain unreleased.

Known for his distinct characteristics, Barnett, with his signature tortoise shell glasses and antique cuff links, epitomized an era of bipartisanship in the literary and political spheres. Despite his Democratic leanings, Barnett had the ability to seamlessly work across party lines, often joking that gathering his diverse clientele under one roof could result in 'World War III.'

His career, stretching from the early 1990s to the end of the Obama administration in 2017, positioned him as a pivotal figure in securing lucrative book deals for an array of political figures. Although never an agent, Barnett's unique business model, billing by the hour rather than taking royalties, made him the go-to advisor, heralded by many, including Republican strategist Karl Rove, as a 'sage advisor.'