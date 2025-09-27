Left Menu

Water Conservation Takes Center Stage at UPITS 2025

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 highlights water conservation through the Jal Jeevan Mission's Swachh Sujal Village exhibition. It educates visitors on Bundelkhand's transformation and water-saving practices. The interactive event includes cultural performances, engaging schoolchildren and business leaders in the importance of preserving water resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-09-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 00:58 IST
The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 is making waves with its focus on water conservation through the Jal Jeevan Mission's Swachh Sujal Village exhibition. This event aims to educate both business leaders and the general public about the significance of water-saving practices as demonstrated in Bundelkhand's transformation journey.

The exhibit, located in hall number 7, covers around 496 square meters and merges the historical and modern narratives of Bundelkhand. It showcases the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission in providing tap connections to rural households and creating job opportunities. Furthermore, interactive games and selfie points are successfully attracting young visitors.

Reena, a Mahoba native now residing in Noida, expressed her enthusiasm about witnessing the transformation stories she previously only heard over calls. Meanwhile, traditional Bundelkhandi song performances on Friday added cultural flair, drawing in even larger crowds and deepening the impact of the exhibition.

