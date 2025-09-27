Global Philanthropy's Answer to Aid Cuts

A passing comment in a hotel hallway during the United Nations General Assembly's high-level meetings sparked a potentially impactful solution to a pressing issue.

A global nonprofit executive noted a Zambian hospital's dire shortage of essential medical equipment, prompting corporate-nonprofit alliances to spring into action, as Children International President Susana Eshleman committed potential assistance by year's end.

The meetings, characterized by pragmatic and focused discussions, highlighted the evolving role of corporations and philanthropies in addressing global challenges amid foreign aid cutbacks, with initiatives like investment partnerships and health collaborations prominently showcased.