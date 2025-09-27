Left Menu

Global Philanthropy's Answer to Aid Cuts

At the United Nations General Assembly, philanthropists and corporate leaders discussed solutions to aid cuts. Key initiatives include investment partnerships, social enterprise funds, and health initiatives. Emphasizing collaboration, figures like Bill Gates highlighted the importance of both private and governmental efforts in addressing global challenges.

A passing comment in a hotel hallway during the United Nations General Assembly's high-level meetings sparked a potentially impactful solution to a pressing issue.

A global nonprofit executive noted a Zambian hospital's dire shortage of essential medical equipment, prompting corporate-nonprofit alliances to spring into action, as Children International President Susana Eshleman committed potential assistance by year's end.

The meetings, characterized by pragmatic and focused discussions, highlighted the evolving role of corporations and philanthropies in addressing global challenges amid foreign aid cutbacks, with initiatives like investment partnerships and health collaborations prominently showcased.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

