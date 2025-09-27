Andrea Riseborough to Shine in 'Zero K' Film Adaptation

Left Menu

Andrea Riseborough will star in the film adaptation of Don DeLillo's novel 'Zero K', directed by Michael Almereyda. Joining her are actors Caleb Landry Jones and Peter Sarsgaard. Set for production in 2026 in Brazil, the movie explores themes of cryonics and radical science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:35 IST
Andrea Riseborough
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Andrea Riseborough, acclaimed for her role in 'To Leslie', is set to embrace a new challenge as she stars in the film adaptation of the novel 'Zero K' by Don DeLillo. The adaptation is reported by Deadline to also feature actors Caleb Landry Jones and Peter Sarsgaard.

Jones is recognized for his work in films like 'X-Men: First Class' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', while Sarsgaard boasts a portfolio including 'Boys Don't Cry' and 'The Batman'. The film will be directed by Michael Almereyda, known for 'Tesla', with production slated to begin in early 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Almereyda expressed excitement about the cast and the novel's captivating blend of realism and dream-like elements. 'Zero K', focusing on cryonics and radical science, will be produced by Anthony Katagas, Rodrigo Teixeira, and Renee Frigo under the banner Keep Your Head.

