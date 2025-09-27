Left Menu

Aaron Sorkin Returns with 'The Social Reckoning'

Aaron Sorkin is directing 'The Social Reckoning', a follow-up to 'The Social Network', set to release on October 9, 2026. The film explores Facebook's impact, featuring Mark Zuckerberg, a whistleblower, and a journalist. The production begins next month.

Aaron Sorkin is set to return to the realm of Facebook with 'The Social Reckoning', marking a sequel to his acclaimed drama 'The Social Network'. The new movie, starring Jeremy Strong as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, is scheduled for release in U.S. theaters on October 9, 2026, as announced by Sony Pictures.

This project sees the return of Sorkin as both writer and director, presenting a narrative nearly two decades after Zuckerberg's global communication platform transformed the social media landscape. The film focuses on Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, a Facebook engineer-turned-whistleblower who collaborates with journalist Jeff Horwitz, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, in uncovering the company's detrimental practices.

The storyline draws inspiration from Horwitz's investigative series, 'The Facebook Files', published by 'The Wall Street Journal' in 2021. The series exposed Facebook's awareness of its adverse effects on teenagers and its involvement in spreading misinformation contributing to social unrest. Production of the film will commence next month under the aegis of Sorkin, Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser.

(With inputs from agencies.)

