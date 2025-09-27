Left Menu

Drew McIntyre Joins Star-Studded Highlander Remake

WWE star Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe in the Highlander remake, directed by Chad Stahelski. McIntyre will play Angus MacLeod in the Amazon MGM United Artists film. Originally from 1986, the movie features immortal warriors battling through time with legendary performances by notable actors.

27-09-2025
WWE wrestler and actor Drew McIntyre has officially joined the cast of the much-anticipated remake of the classic 1986 film ''Highlander''. The upcoming adaptation features Henry Cavill in the starring role of MacLeod, with Russell Crowe and Dave Bautista among the notable names joining him on the screen.

The film, produced under Amazon MGM's United Artists banner, will see McIntyre stepping into the role of MacLeod's brother, Angus MacLeod. Directed by Chad Stahelski, known for his work on ''John Wick'', this new interpretation is crafted from a script by Michael Finch. Deadline reports McIntyre's growing film resume, following his debut alongside Bautista in ''The Killer's Game''.

The original ''Highlander'' was a hit when released, thanks to Christopher Lambert's iconic portrayal of Connor MacLeod, an immortal warrior, and Sean Connery's memorable role as mentor swordsman Ramirez. Slated to breathe new life into the story, the upcoming version is produced by leading industry figures like Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, and Neal H. Moritz.

