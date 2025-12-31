Left Menu

Xi Jinping Declares Unstoppable Taiwan Reunification

In his New Year address, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared Taiwan's reunification with China 'unstoppable,' emphasizing China's advancements in defence and technology. Xi highlighted the construction of a dam on the Brahmaputra river and economic achievements, while expressing intention to contribute to global peace and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • China

President Xi Jinping of China delivered a forceful message in his New Year address, asserting that Taiwan's reunification with the mainland is inevitable. Highlighting China's growing military and technological prowess, Xi maintained that the bond of kinship between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait is unbreakable.

The address comes amid heightened military maneuvers around Taiwan, marking the sixth occurrence of intensified drills since 2022. Xi also spotlighted China's initiatives in other areas, including the construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra river and the commissioning of advanced naval vessels.

Despite ongoing challenges such as slowed economic growth, Xi reported that China's GDP is on track to surpass USD 20 trillion this year. As global tensions persist, he affirmed China's commitment to fostering international peace and development opportunities.

