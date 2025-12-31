Left Menu

Global New Year Celebrations: From Tragedy to Hope

As 2026 approaches, various countries adopt different tones for New Year celebrations. Auckland leads with fireworks, Australia shows resilience amid tragedy, and Indonesia and Hong Kong scale back events in tribute to recent hardships. Elsewhere, cultural traditions highlight the diverse ways societies welcome the new year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:20 IST
Global New Year Celebrations: From Tragedy to Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Auckland rang in 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display from the Sky Tower, making it the first major city to welcome the new year. Despite the celebrations, Australia faced a somber tone following a mass shooting at Bondi Beach, leading to increased security for Sydney's events.

Indonesia and Hong Kong opted for subdued festivities, focusing on prayers and cultural performances in the wake of recent natural and man-made tragedies. In Indonesia, floods prompted a quiet observance, while Hong Kong replaced fireworks with a music show following a deadly fire.

Celebrations across Asia emphasized tradition, with bell tolls in Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, Greece and Cyprus introduced low-noise pyro-technics to create a family and pet-friendly atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

 India
2
Defending Secularism Amidst Allegations of Forced Conversion

Defending Secularism Amidst Allegations of Forced Conversion

 India
3
Bengaluru Gears Up for New Year: Massive Security Measures Ensured

Bengaluru Gears Up for New Year: Massive Security Measures Ensured

 India
4
Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025