Left Menu

Emmy Nod: Celebrating 'Amar Singh Chamkila's' Global Resonance

Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' receives International Emmy nominations, a testament to the global appeal of locally rooted stories. The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, explores the life of Punjabi musician Chamkila amidst 1980s militancy. The film's rich musical tapestry is crafted by composer A R Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:49 IST
Emmy Nod: Celebrating 'Amar Singh Chamkila's' Global Resonance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Imtiaz Ali's film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' has captured international attention with its nomination for International Emmys in two categories. The film, a poignant depiction based on the Punjabi musician Chamkila's life, sees Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor.

Premiering on Netflix, the film has been praised for its authentic portrayal of Punjab during the 1980s. It showcases Chamkila's controversial and evocative music against the backdrop of regional turbulence. Ali highlights the importance of telling locally rooted stories to achieve global recognition.

Crafted by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the film's music adds depth to the narrative, blending modern storytelling with traditional elements. Netflix's involvement ensured smooth production despite initial challenges, further highlighting its massive potential in the streaming space.

TRENDING

1
Vijay flays DMK, reiterates opposition to BJP, slams AIADMK-BJP alliance as 'opportunistic'.

Vijay flays DMK, reiterates opposition to BJP, slams AIADMK-BJP alliance as ...

 India
2
DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally.

DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges ...

 India
3
TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is between TVK and DMK: Vijay at Namakkal rally.

TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is betw...

 India
4
Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025