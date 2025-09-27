Emmy Nod: Celebrating 'Amar Singh Chamkila's' Global Resonance
Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' receives International Emmy nominations, a testament to the global appeal of locally rooted stories. The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, explores the life of Punjabi musician Chamkila amidst 1980s militancy. The film's rich musical tapestry is crafted by composer A R Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil.
- Country:
- India
Imtiaz Ali's film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' has captured international attention with its nomination for International Emmys in two categories. The film, a poignant depiction based on the Punjabi musician Chamkila's life, sees Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor.
Premiering on Netflix, the film has been praised for its authentic portrayal of Punjab during the 1980s. It showcases Chamkila's controversial and evocative music against the backdrop of regional turbulence. Ali highlights the importance of telling locally rooted stories to achieve global recognition.
Crafted by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the film's music adds depth to the narrative, blending modern storytelling with traditional elements. Netflix's involvement ensured smooth production despite initial challenges, further highlighting its massive potential in the streaming space.
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Rejects Wankhede's Defamation Suit Over Netflix Series
Delhi High Court Questions Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Suit Against Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies, Netflix
Delhi High Court Clears A R Rahman in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' Copyright Case
Mark Ronson Teams Up with Greta Gerwig for Netflix's 'Narnia'
Entertainment Unplugged: From Diddy Debates to Netflix Deals