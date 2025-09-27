Emmy Nod: Celebrating 'Amar Singh Chamkila's' Global Resonance

Imtiaz Ali's film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' has captured international attention with its nomination for International Emmys in two categories. The film, a poignant depiction based on the Punjabi musician Chamkila's life, sees Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor.

Premiering on Netflix, the film has been praised for its authentic portrayal of Punjab during the 1980s. It showcases Chamkila's controversial and evocative music against the backdrop of regional turbulence. Ali highlights the importance of telling locally rooted stories to achieve global recognition.

Crafted by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the film's music adds depth to the narrative, blending modern storytelling with traditional elements. Netflix's involvement ensured smooth production despite initial challenges, further highlighting its massive potential in the streaming space.