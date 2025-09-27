Left Menu

Rivers of Rebirth: The Art of Living's Water Revival Revolution

The Art of Living spearheads a massive people-led water revival campaign across India. Under the guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the initiative rejuvenates rivers and empowers communities from Tamil Nadu to Maharashtra, achieving recognitions, transforming landscapes, and restoring life through collective efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:22 IST
Rivers of Rebirth: The Art of Living's Water Revival Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the face of India's growing water crisis, The Art of Living, under the vision of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has launched a groundbreaking initiative focused on river rejuvenation. This campaign, embodying community-driven efforts, seeks to restore the vital veins of prosperity in water-scarce regions across the nation.

Particularly noteworthy is the transformation of Tamil Nadu's Naganadhi River, where structures like recharge wells brought back water flow, greatly benefiting agriculture and local economies. Across the states, similar efforts have propelled the revival of numerous rivers, trained rural youth, and tapped into local participation, spearheading a movement of sustainable water management.

Recognized nationally by figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and awarded by institutions, these initiatives illustrate the profound impact of cohesive community engagement in addressing water scarcity. As fields once again burgeon and water becomes accessible, it underscores that rejuvenating rivers is synonymous with revitalizing community life.

TRENDING

1
Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

 Lebanon
2
Unprecedented Judicial Recusal in Sanjiv Chaturvedi's Cases Raises Eyebrows

Unprecedented Judicial Recusal in Sanjiv Chaturvedi's Cases Raises Eyebrows

 India
3
Extradition Victory: Punjab's Long Arm of Law Catches Terrorist Pindi

Extradition Victory: Punjab's Long Arm of Law Catches Terrorist Pindi

 India
4
Green Initiative: Income Tax Department Boosts Cleanliness at Rayladevi Lake

Green Initiative: Income Tax Department Boosts Cleanliness at Rayladevi Lake

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025