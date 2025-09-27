Left Menu

Jockey Unveils Cutting-Edge Women's Innerwear Collection: Bridging Comfort and Innovation

Page Industries Ltd. launches a new women's innerwear collection from JOCKEY using bonding technology for a seamless fit. The 'Designed to Disappear' campaign emphasizes comfort and empowerment. Available online and in stores, the launch includes a multi-platform campaign featuring influencers and digital content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Page Industries Ltd., the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International, has announced the launch of its latest women's innerwear collection. This new line is crafted with advanced bonding technology, ensuring a seamless and comfortable fit, part of their 'Designed to Disappear' campaign aiming to redefine innerwear experiences.

Featuring bras and shapewear with versatile styles such as T-shirt, strapless, and lounge bras, the collection is engineered for invisibility and comfort. Nihal Rajan, CMO of Jockey India, highlights that this range offers innovation and ease for modern women who value style without sacrificing comfort.

To amplify the launch, Jockey India is rolling out a multi-platform campaign, engaging influencers and digital platforms to reinforce the collection's theme of seamless comfort. The new collection is now accessible through Jockey's exclusive brand stores, multi-brand retailers, and online platforms.

