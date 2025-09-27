Jockey Unveils Cutting-Edge Women's Innerwear Collection: Bridging Comfort and Innovation

Page Industries Ltd., the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International, has announced the launch of its latest women's innerwear collection. This new line is crafted with advanced bonding technology, ensuring a seamless and comfortable fit, part of their 'Designed to Disappear' campaign aiming to redefine innerwear experiences.

Featuring bras and shapewear with versatile styles such as T-shirt, strapless, and lounge bras, the collection is engineered for invisibility and comfort. Nihal Rajan, CMO of Jockey India, highlights that this range offers innovation and ease for modern women who value style without sacrificing comfort.

To amplify the launch, Jockey India is rolling out a multi-platform campaign, engaging influencers and digital platforms to reinforce the collection's theme of seamless comfort. The new collection is now accessible through Jockey's exclusive brand stores, multi-brand retailers, and online platforms.