Tourists Stranded in Ladakh Amid Violent Unrest

Tourists exploring Ladakh's picturesque landscapes find themselves trapped amidst violent unrest and curfews. The sudden turn of events follows protests by the Leh Apex Body's youth wing, calling for statehood and the extension of constitutional rights to the region.

Amanda V Varvocks, an Australian tourist in Ladakh, expressed her frustration over the lack of communication from local authorities. Stuck in a hotel with her travel plans disrupted, Amanda highlights the uncertainty tourists face amid the turmoil.

With violent protests leading to fatalities and injuries, many tourists, like Amanda, are left waiting for clarity. Officials have urged calm and redirected examination candidates for civil judge appointments in Jammu and Kashmir amid the prevailing curfew.

