Left Menu

Tourists Stranded in Ladakh Amid Violent Unrest

A tourist trip to Ladakh has turned chaotic due to curfews imposed after violent protests. Amanda V Varvocks, an Australian tourist, describes the lack of government communication and concerns about safety and travel limitations. The protests demand statehood and the extension of the sixth schedule to Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:46 IST
Tourists Stranded in Ladakh Amid Violent Unrest
  • Country:
  • India

Tourists exploring Ladakh's picturesque landscapes find themselves trapped amidst violent unrest and curfews. The sudden turn of events follows protests by the Leh Apex Body's youth wing, calling for statehood and the extension of constitutional rights to the region.

Amanda V Varvocks, an Australian tourist in Ladakh, expressed her frustration over the lack of communication from local authorities. Stuck in a hotel with her travel plans disrupted, Amanda highlights the uncertainty tourists face amid the turmoil.

With violent protests leading to fatalities and injuries, many tourists, like Amanda, are left waiting for clarity. Officials have urged calm and redirected examination candidates for civil judge appointments in Jammu and Kashmir amid the prevailing curfew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Bid for ICAO Council Falls Short

Russia's Bid for ICAO Council Falls Short

 Canada
2
I started playing U16 in 2007. I never saw any teams not shaking hands. Even when Indo-Pak relations were worse we shook hands: Agha.

I started playing U16 in 2007. I never saw any teams not shaking hands. Even...

 Global
3
Wildlife Bust: Man Arrested with Tiger and Deer Skins in Guwahati

Wildlife Bust: Man Arrested with Tiger and Deer Skins in Guwahati

 India
4
Political Tensions Ignite Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Political Tensions Ignite Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025