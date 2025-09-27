Left Menu

Goa's Visionary Tourism Strategy: 'Beyond Beaches' Radiance

Goa celebrated World Tourism Day 2025 by hosting a landmark Tourism Stakeholders' Meet, rallying industry leaders to discuss inclusive and sustainable tourism. Key projects, supported by Central government, aim to enhance Goa's global appeal. The event emphasized the blend of culture and community in shaping Goa's tourism identity.

Updated: 27-09-2025 19:14 IST
In a significant move to honor World Tourism Day 2025, the Goa government hosted the largest-ever Tourism Stakeholders' Meet on Saturday, underscoring its commitment to inclusive and sustainable tourism. The event, a collaboration with the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) and SKAL International Goa, marked the end of a month-long celebration highlighting Goa's forward-thinking tourism vision.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte extolled the efforts of varied contributors—entrepreneurs, fishermen, lifeguards—emphasizing that tourism thrives on community cooperation. He highlighted initiatives like Unity Mall and Shivaji Maharaj Digital Museum, attributing progress to robust Central government backing under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Sawant.

Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, celebrated the collective spirit propelling Goa's tourism. Echoing Khaunte, Naik spotlighted the roles of passionate students and creative influencers in forging a sustainable tourism ecosystem. Both leaders reaffirmed their 'Goa Beyond Beaches' commitment, aiming to offer visitors a deep dive into Goa's cultural and traditional richness.

