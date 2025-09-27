Goa's Visionary Tourism Strategy: 'Beyond Beaches' Radiance

In a significant move to honor World Tourism Day 2025, the Goa government hosted the largest-ever Tourism Stakeholders' Meet on Saturday, underscoring its commitment to inclusive and sustainable tourism. The event, a collaboration with the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) and SKAL International Goa, marked the end of a month-long celebration highlighting Goa's forward-thinking tourism vision.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte extolled the efforts of varied contributors—entrepreneurs, fishermen, lifeguards—emphasizing that tourism thrives on community cooperation. He highlighted initiatives like Unity Mall and Shivaji Maharaj Digital Museum, attributing progress to robust Central government backing under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Sawant.

Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, celebrated the collective spirit propelling Goa's tourism. Echoing Khaunte, Naik spotlighted the roles of passionate students and creative influencers in forging a sustainable tourism ecosystem. Both leaders reaffirmed their 'Goa Beyond Beaches' commitment, aiming to offer visitors a deep dive into Goa's cultural and traditional richness.

