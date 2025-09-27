Embracing Sustainable Tourism in Northeast India

On #WorldTourismDay, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the importance of promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism across the Northeast. He noted the region's rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes, advocating for tourism that empowers local communities and inspires global travelers.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein echoed Khandu's sentiments, underscoring tourism's potential to create bridges between cultures, foster sustainability, and leave positive impacts on destinations.

Both leaders urged for responsible travel that preserves natural and cultural treasures, envisioning a tourism model that benefits current and future generations by enhancing connections and inspiring new possibilities.