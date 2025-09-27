Left Menu

Embracing Sustainable Tourism in Northeast India

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu advocates for sustainable tourism in the Northeast, emphasizing cultural and natural beauty. Deputy CM Chowna Mein calls for responsible travel. Their statements highlight tourism as a means to connect cultures and empower communities, especially during World Tourism Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:49 IST
Embracing Sustainable Tourism in Northeast India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On #WorldTourismDay, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the importance of promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism across the Northeast. He noted the region's rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes, advocating for tourism that empowers local communities and inspires global travelers.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein echoed Khandu's sentiments, underscoring tourism's potential to create bridges between cultures, foster sustainability, and leave positive impacts on destinations.

Both leaders urged for responsible travel that preserves natural and cultural treasures, envisioning a tourism model that benefits current and future generations by enhancing connections and inspiring new possibilities.

TRENDING

1
Youth Congress Torches Streets in Protest: 'Stop Vote Chori'

Youth Congress Torches Streets in Protest: 'Stop Vote Chori'

 India
2
CBI Nabs PESO Official for Alleged Bribery

CBI Nabs PESO Official for Alleged Bribery

 India
3
International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus

International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia a...

 South Korea
4
Regional Powers Unite Against Military Bases in Afghanistan

Regional Powers Unite Against Military Bases in Afghanistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025